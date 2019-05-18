Girls: Atlantic City Showcase (Friday's Top Performers)
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Friday opened up the second AAU Live Period session with NYCHoops.net making the trip to South Jersey for the Atlantic City Showcase run by Select Events Basketball. Many of New ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news