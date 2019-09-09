News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Athletic frosh already holds D-I offer

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

At 5'7" and full of athleticism and toughness, guard Zahra King (Leman Prep '23) is ready to open eyes and burst onto the scene as one of the young must see recruits in New York City.Playing this s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}