NYCHoops - Girls: Archbishop Molloy Forward Commits

Maya Cwalina (Archbishop Molloy ’21) has decided to commit to play at Amherst College, under Head Coach G.P. Gromacki. This comes after an impressive high school career at Archbishop Molloy, and many big-time performances for Hoopers NY travel program.

At, 6'1", one aspect of Cwalina’s game that stands out is her elite footwork. She has a high level back to the basket game, along with a consistent midrange jump shot, and can face up, put the ball on the floor and score as well.

Cwalina is also a big-time rebounder and defender and can run the floor and keeps up with the guards. She is also an active shot blocker, both in the paint and out to the three. As a junior, she was selected to the GCHSAA AA all- league team.

The senior will join an Amherst program that is familiar with success, winning the NCAA DIII basketball National Championship in 2011. Her fundamental game and defensive prowess will be a key addition for the Mammoths.



