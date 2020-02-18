News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Anthony Gets The Job Done

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

She may fly more under the radar than others in the area but 5'9" guard Ella Anthony (Horace Mann '20) continues to display why she is easily among New York's best as she leads the Lions to what sh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}