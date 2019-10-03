News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Anna Jankovic - Tough & Tenacious

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Sometimes it's not the flash that gets you noticed but the grit and the determination to work and fight each possession that gets you the attention, and that's exactly the boat that 5'9" guard Anna...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}