A pair of games stood out as games to watch and follow on Friday, and with NYCHoops.net making the trip north for the excellent day of play here are how things went down from a very impressive days’ worth of action.

AMSTERDAM, NY- The Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase is routinely an event where college coaches can come together in one setting and see 8 great games in one day. This Saturday was absolutely no different as while the weather outside was cold, the action on the hardwood was red hot in the suburb of Albany.

When you have someone like Rhode Island bound guard Dolly Cairns '20 on your team the way the Blue Streaks do you always have to give them an advantage. For several years now it has seemed whenever Cairns has wanted to score, she has been able to, but Friday she was on a whole different level.

Scoring a career high 43 points, Cairns was efficient and dominant from start to finish as she helped keep her Saratoga Springs team unbeaten on the year with a solid 18-point win over one of Section 6's best in Amherst.

From the get-go you had an idea this was going to be a special game for Cairns as she had 12 in the opening quarter including draining a pair of threes’ to open up an early advantage over Amherst. Be it creating off the dribble for herself or coming around screens and finding room to shoot, each time Carins touched the ball good things were happening.

That only continued in the second quarter as well as Cairns would have 20 points in the opening half, and while her scoring output was good it was the fact that a pair of talented youngsters were stepping up alongside of her that was playing a huge role as well.

Lauren Patnode '23 had 10 in the first half with Natasha Chudy '23 adding 9 as Saratoga Springs led the Tigers at the half 43-29 in a game that may have been focused on what Cairns was doing offensively, but for head coach Robin Chudy she was equally as impressed with the other things her team was doing.

Getting the contributions, they were getting from Patnode and Chudy were important, but for her it was the defensive play from guard Abby Ray '21 on Amherst star Ella Wanzer '21 that was equally as big to helping her Blue Streaks team to the lead.

"Abby is our best defender by far and while we knew Ella was very, very talented she were confident that she would be very solid against her," Chudy said of Ray's ability to defend Wanzer on the outside. "She's very aggressive, she doesn't give up, and she works so hard that she really is a top-notch defender and it shows when you watch her."

Locking Wanzer down in the opening half to just 5 points proved that fact as the Binghamton commit struggled to get any true open looks as the Blue Streaks were taking advantage with the 14-point advantage at the break.

Coming out in the second half Amherst went to a box and one to start forcing the younger Chudy to once again step up on the offensive side as she had the first 6 points of the third as the lead for Saratoga grew to 20 with 5:44 to go in the quarter.

With others contributing it meant more freedom for Cairns again who at one point late in the third into the opening couple minutes of the fourth had 12 straight points for the Blue Streaks. It didn't matter where she was on the floor either as it seemed whatever shot she put up, it was going in.

Taking a lead of as many as 31 early in the final quarter the last questions be answered became how many points Cairns would ultimately finish with. It was a career high for her as she would finish with 43 points as it was complete and dominant showing for one of New York's best as she would lead Saratoga to an impressive 85-67 victory over Amherst.

It may have been a career high but for Cairns it was all about the win. She said she didn't really have any sort of idea of how many points she had when she came out of the game with 2:28 to go, more focused and happier that her Blue Streaks team was getting the win.

"I knew I scored a lot but I wasn't really keeping track so I didn't know," Cairns said with a bit of a smile. "One of our assistant coaches told me as I walked off the court and I guess it's cool but we got the win and that means more to me."

What meant even more to Cairns was the fact that Chudy had 15 points, Patnode added 12, while Katie Claeson '21 had 9 as the fact that it was a total team effort regardless of her overall point total was what she wanted to see.

After a tough first three quarters where she scored just 7 points, Wanzer came alive in the fourth where she scored 16 to finish with 23 in the defeat to lead the Tigers.

Getting a victory over an Amherst team that is looked at as one of the best in the Western New York region is another notch in Saratoga's belt as they look toward a Saturday matchup against Brooklyn Law & Tech from the PSAL in New York City in Amsterdam. These are the kind of challenges Chudy says she wants for her team at this point in the season, with Cairns believing games like this will have them ready for hopefully a Section 2 title run.

"Winning the sectional title is our bigger goal and we are just doing whatever we can to win knowing though that we have to take it one game at a time to get there," Cairns explained. "Today was a good step and hopefully we can keep it going."