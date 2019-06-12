Girls: Alexa Quirolo draws attention
Maybe overlooked a bit during the high school season when you are the teammate of current USA U-16 National Team member Sonia Citron, but in her own right 6'0" wing Alexa Quirolo (Ursuline School '...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news