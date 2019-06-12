News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Alexa Quirolo draws attention

Jayyofmqxfheql7gcfed
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Maybe overlooked a bit during the high school season when you are the teammate of current USA U-16 National Team member Sonia Citron, but in her own right 6'0" wing Alexa Quirolo (Ursuline School '...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}