News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Alana Lombardi makes her college choice

Yajbhf4oxvhcskq5ibvt
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

When you talk about shooters and scorers who don't necessarily get the attention they deserve one who comes up almost immediately is 5'10" guard Alana Lombardi (Briarcliff '20). A key cog for the B...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}