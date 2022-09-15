Liv Agunzo (Division 23') has made the huge decision of where she will take her talents for her college years. Agunzo is a super talented and skilled hooper and has a chance to make an enormous impact for her soon to be new program right away.

Agunzo is a 5”7' guard play either guard spot, being that she facilitates, and play make like a 1, but can flat out score the ball in bunches. Her speed and elite level ball handling abilities allow her to do virtually anything she wants with the basketball. Agunzo is a lethal shooter from downtown, can pull up from mid-range, and slash all the way to the basket where she is a consistent finisher. Agunzo also locks in on defense, which often leads to steals and transition opportunities. Agunzo is also much in the clutch which she has shown repeatedly during her time at Division, and during this year’s travel circuit with the NY Gauchos 17U.

"Thank you everyone who has helped me along the way . Special shoutout to my parents, Marc Reily and Vinny Vetrone for everything they have given me and thank you Saint Leo Women’s basketball, Coach Crocitto, and Coach Carter for this amazing opportunity!" Said Agunzo

Agunzo will be a huge acquisition for the Saint Leo's basketball program. The already talented guard continues to get better spending countless hours in the gym refining her game. Agunzo is set to have a monumental year at Division after averaging 27.1 points per game last year as a junior.



