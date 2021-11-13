Girls: 9th grade guard draws first offer
St. Luke’s High School Guard Cam Nelson ’25 is a young and up and coming 9th grader, who is already getting some national attention. At 5’6” Nelson is very aggressive on defense, and she can attack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news