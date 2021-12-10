Girls: 2025 Guard Makes Immediate Impression
Following a summer in which she criss crossed the country with New Heights and a fall in which she registered her presence as a defensively adept, hard-playing, and crafty left-handed guard, Kaila ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news