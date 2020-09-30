NYCHoops - Girls: 2024s Shine For Blue Flames

Several 2024 prospects have transitioned to the next level of play with convincing performances at the Jam Fest in Spooky Nook, PA. Among these promising young talents is guard Rylie Rosenberg, who gave an efficient account of herself and her two-way capabilities at Spooky Nook.

A hard-edged defender and ball hawk, Rosenberg kick started the Blue Flames with her defensive energy. She also took it upon herself to initiate, kicking in high low passes and penetrating and kicking it to low post scorers inside.

With her deft, long range shooting, Rosenberg's scoring was also evident. Beyond the 2024 combination guard's ability to dial in from range, she was able to score off the fake and on forays to the rim. Following a brief sabbatical from AAU due to the coronavirus pandemic, Class of 2024 Kayleigh Heckel put together a tremendous performance to help pilot the Empire State Blue Flames to a recent AAU championship. The 5-foot-7 guard scored 11 points in the final 2:35 of the title game. This was a day after submitting 13 points during the final three minutes in the semifinal.

Her spurt ability was as noticeable as the point guard's limitless 3-point range. Heckel, who holds multiple Division 1 offers and is beginning to hear from upper major programs such as Maryland and Stanford, was one of the quickest players at the event in Spooky Nook, Pa.

Combined with her ability to blow by defenders in the one on one game, Heckel scored on transition leak outs and opened eyes with her ability to create her own shot off the dribble. With her ability to hit 3-pointers from 30 feet out, her beyond her years capabilities are evident.

The Port Chester, NY native had multiple games of 30+ and 40+ points as an eighth grader playing varsity minutes at Port Chester High. She had a school record 13 steals in a single game performance and has lofty expectations to lead the County in scoring as a freshman. This is after averaging 28.2 PPG in her debut season with the Rams. For her scoring and playmaking exploits, Heckel has earned the nickname "Special K."

She's spent the last season proving how special she is, spearheading the scoring and making everyone around her better. Heckel's 4.0 GPA, coupled the fact that she's already garnered high school credits as a freshman, has several high academic programs starting to inquire about her.



