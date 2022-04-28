Girl Player Watch: Bria Watkins
Bria Watkins (Schroeder ‘25) is a player that college programs should all keep an eye on moving forward. She is currently an impact player for I-90 Elite and was an essential piece to Schroeder’s V...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news