As one of the nation's top point guards out of the Bronx, Class of 2023 Angelica Velez has become proficient in all components of her game the last two summers.

The hard driving, shifty, traditional point guard developed a dependable outside shot and a pull-up game, proving she could engineer game changing scoring runs throughout the summer.

With her stock having heightened, Velez made a commitment to LSU this weekend.

Velez wound up choosing the program, now under veteran high major head coach Kim Mulkey, over the likes of Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ole Miss, Miami, Louisville, West Virginia, and a handful of others.

Velez announced her commitment via an emotional video, in which she thanked her family and New Heights coach Dominique Nute.

Under Mulkey, who took the job after leaving Baylor, LSU registered a 26-6 overall record during the 2021-22 campaign, going 13-3 in SEC play.

Since she was an eighth grader, Velez has been a prodigal passer and a player who could break down a defense with electrifying playmaking and dazzling finishes. She's developed as a three-level scoring threat with a mid-range pull up and an adeptness for picking her spots offensively.

Now at the Webb School in Tennessee, she's regarded as one of the country's best through all classes at her position.

Velez creates a radiant outside-inside tandem with 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 New Heights and Webb School teammate, Aliyah Del Rosario.

Del Rosario, who is from the Dominican Republic via the Bronx, as a Top-10 national recruit who has her choices narrowed down to Tennessee and LSU. Mulkey has been aggressively recruiting Del Rosario, jockeying for the position to land both high profile recruits for next year.



