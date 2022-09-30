BRONX, NY – With a history of producing top tier talent, the Gauchos Gym is a legend personified. The Gauchos RoundBall Classic tournament, hosted by the organization, is an opportunity for New York high school teams to knock heads before the regular season begins. NYCHoops.net was there on Friday to check out the action. Here are the results as well as the players that stood out in two CHSAA players vs PSAL player contests and a matchup finally between CHSAA teams.

Hayes outlasts Eagles, 75 – 71

Ian Jackson

Cardinal Hayes, in the CHSAA, has a roster that's chock filled with talent. At the top of that list was Ian Jackson ‘24. Top ten in the nation in his class, the 6’6” wing did not disappoint as he led Hayes offensively with a impressive 30 points, scoring at the rim while also peppering defenders with perimeter shots.

Jaden Zimmerman

Although they fell short, the Eagles (with players from Eagle Academy in the PSAL) proved that they are a team to be reckoned with. 6’4” Jaden Zimmerman ’24 led the way for the Brooklyn based PSAL unit with 23 points while also putting his defensive prowess on display.

Terriers Bite Panthers, 49 – 40

Tyler Michel

Leading for the entire game, the St. Francis Terriers beat back a hungry Panthers squad (with players from Thurgood Marshall Academy in the PSAL). Tyler Michel ’24 was the catalyst for the Fresh Meadow Catholic school scoring 21 points.

Mohammed Diaby

While the Terriers clearly won the war, a standout player for us was actually on the losing team. 6’6” senior Mohammed Diaby ’23 was a front court player that dominated in the inside and was incredibly efficient in his scoring ability and footwork in the paint. Additionally, he ran the floor well and was the team leader in action and in deed. He finished the night with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Lions feast on the Mount, 60 – 51

Chris Jeffrey