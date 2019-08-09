The 2019 Gametime Summer Tourney in Tillary Park, Brooklyn started on Monday, 8/5 and will conclude on Saturday, August 17th in a special championship day filled with games. The tournament features 16-teams from the PSAL/CHSAA leagues playing in a minimum 3-game season with the top two teams making the playoffs.

All teams feature their returning players which gives you a preview of the team for the coming year. Above is a list of the teams and the schedule. The Brooklyn Nets and the Hype Team will be onsite for Funsport Championship Day on Saturday, August 17th from 12pm – 5pm with giveaways and special guest appearances . This is Funsport’s 20yr Anniversary of commitment to the NYC basketball culture.

