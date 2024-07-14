Julian Desir (Christ The King HS, NY ‘25) The 6-foot-7 Desir got a piece of the action last season. At Christ, The King, the Class of 2025 wing-forward played some meaningful minutes, even with a front-loaded frontline that featured a skilled 6-foot-10 Class of 2024 behemoth in Qin Pang . Desir was productive on the floor, with some promising play during the Royals' matchup at the County Center during the Prep vs Public School Showcase. Desir scored 19-points (8-for-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT) and tore down 11 rebounds during the Gaucho's recent trip to South Carolina. With his leaping ability, ability to get off the floor quickly, and proficiency around the rim, Desir has unique attributes that will pay dividends for Joe Arbitiello's program during the 2024-25 campaign. Desir is a high-end open-floor finisher. He's developed ambidextrous finishing around the rim and a dependable shallow water jumper. He's able to make authoritative blocks around the rim, an aspect of his game that was noteworthy last season.

As we head into the middle of summer, several unique Class of 2026 and 2025 prospects are beginning to differentiate themselves. Here is a look at several from New York City and the surrounding areas that continue enhancing their recruiting portfolio.

Nigel James (Long Island Lutheran HS, NY ‘25) James is a blurrish quick 6-foot guard with an adeptness for knifing his way to the rim and finishing in acrobatic fashion. He's able to switch directions and free up space via the stepback jumper. He can score through both traffic and contact. He's added range to his 3-point shot, as he proved he can bury it from deep with consistency. LUHI crisscrossed the country playing a national schedule last season. James has an adeptness for losing defenders with his slick handle. He has established himself as one of the shiftiest, hard-slashing threats in the northeast region and beyond. After a long recruitment that began when he erupted on the high major scene during his sophomore season, James has narrowed his choices down to Marquette, Rutgers, and Georgia Tech. He will make his official decision on July 16th, as he revealed on his Instagram account. James has considerable burst on his forays to the rim and his game features a mixed bag of floaters, pull-ups, and manipulative one-on-one moves.

Sincere Folk (South Shore HS, NY '26 )The slick Class of 2026 guard is one of the best traditional, dish-first point guards in the city and the tri-state area. Folk has been a table setter who can also hit highly contested, highly pressurized, opportunistic shots from 3-point range and mid-range. He's become crafty with his forays to the rim, As he has developed his body, he's become more adept at drawing contact and garnering trips to the free throw line. During the recent event in South Carolina, playing for the New York Gauchos, Folk catalyzed the 16U squad with 13 points and six assists, en route to a 63-40 trouncing of Anthony Edwards 5. A confrontational defender known for his peskiness on the ball, Folk wound up with four steals in 27 minutes.

Aiden Derkack (Colonia HS, NJ ‘26) The 6-foot-7 guard/wing is a two-way, versatile threat who gets above the rim with relative ease. The Class of 2026 Derkack, who was recently offered by Villanova and Rutgers, is known for his thunderous finishing ability in traffic. He's become a stabilizing piece with his inside-outside game, as he's able to fire in 3-pointers with consistency. As he continues to work at becoming a guy who can play and guard the 1-3, Derkack is developing into a knockdown shooter. His game aligns with today's style of multi-positional and seemingly position-less basketball. As he can be employed at the 1-4 at this level and even the 1-5. Derkack is the younger brother of Rutgers guard Jordan Derkack, who was a hot commodity on this year's transfer portal. Jordan Derkack, a hard-attacking guard who shot 17 or more free throws multiple times at Merrimack last year, was named Northeast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.