FunSport Single-Game Elimination Tourney

Brooklyn, NY – September 18. 2024 – Basketball fans, get ready for a thrilling weekend of high-octane hoops action as Funsport Basketball will host a Single-Game Elimination Basketball Tournament this Saturday and Sunday, September 21st & 22nd. Teams from across the city will compete in this fast-paced, winner-takes-all format, where every game could be their last!





The tournament will feature local talent from eight top high schools, giving players a chance to showcase their skills in front of enthusiastic supporters. With the lose and you’re out format, each team must bring their A-game to advance, promising heart-stopping moments and buzzer-beater excitement.





Details of the Tournament:

Location:Canarsie High School Gymnasium, 1600 Rockaway Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY

Date: September 21, 2024

Time: First game starts at 12:00pm, with 4 games scheduled throughout the day.

Format:Single-game elimination – win and advance or go home.

Admission:$8 entry





Special Features:

- Food & Drinks: Concessions available for purchase.

- Prizes: Championship team will receive a trophy, cash prize. and exclusive bragging rights!





"We're excited to bring the community together for a weekend of basketball," said Rickey Rivers, the event organizer. "With so much local talent and the intensity of single-game elimination, fans can expect some unforgettable games."





This Lose & Out Basketball ournament is open to all ages, and families are encouraged to come out and support their local athletes. Whether you're a serious basketball fan or just looking for some weekend entertainment, this tournament is sure to deliver an exciting atmosphere and top-notch basketball.





For more information, visit our Instagram @FunsportBasketball.





About FunSport Basketball

Funsport Inc. is committed to fostering community spirit through athletics and extracurricular activities. Our basketball programs continues to produce top-tier athletes and unforgettable moments for all who attend.







