Freshman Poised for Huge Debut
Although Flavio Jean is only 14 years old, the Brooklyn Collegiate freshman has already shown that he will be a force to be reckoned with on the NYC hoops scene for the next few years. Jean joins a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news