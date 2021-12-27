Girls: Franklin PG Kayla Campbell commits

Kayla Campbell (Franklin’22) has decided where she will spend the next four years after high school. The talented hooper is ending 2021 with a commitment. She has had a decorated high school career and has started off this year showing that her work for Franklin is not yet finished. This is what Campbell had to say about the impactful decision.

“It’s official! Very happy to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Daemen college. Thank you, Coach Banker, for the athletic scholarship and thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Go Wildcats!”

Campbell, who also held an offer from The College of Staten Island, will be a significant part of the Daemen College program. She is a versatile player that can do many things well on the court. She can score the ball in both half court sets and in transition. Campbell also attacks the glass and has shown the ability to rebound consistently on both ends. On defense, Campbell is a nightmare for opposing teams and can rack up steal after steal.

The senior already had many accolades on her resume before heading into this season, including a Player of the Year award, and she has already added some this year with her dominant play, including a Walton Tournament MVP selection to begin the season. Campbell has already had some head turning performances this year to say the least.

In two of Campbell’s recent games, She poured in 25 points against South Kartright and 28 points, 18 rebounds and 7 steals against Schenevus. Many will be looking forward to seeing how Campbell’s senior campaign will progress as we head into the new year.



