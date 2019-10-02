The pick is in for four-star small forward Andre Jackson.

A 6-foot-6 small forward at Albany (N.Y.) Academy who starred in the summer for the Albany City Rocks on Nike's EYBL Circuit, Jackson has decided that he will play his college ball for Dan Hurley at Connecticut.

Jackson made several visits to Storrs throughout the process and told Rivals.com earlier this fall that Hurley left a big impression on him.

“Coach [Dan] Hurley, I definitely love his energy and the way he coaches his guys," said Jackson. "He’s one of the most energetic coaches in college basketball right now. I feel like the vision he has for his players and the way he’s trying to rebuild UConn, he’s going to make a big impact there and turn it around.”