The recruiting process is moving towards the final stages for four-star point guard Hassan Diarra. He’s mostly focused on three schools as he moves forward with official visits set for each one. Georgia, Indiana and Texas A&M are the schools still involved with Diarra. He used his first official visit to Georgia last weekend and will be at Indiana this weekend. Texas A&M will get their shot at the No. 73 overall player in the 2020 class on October 11th as he heads to College Station for an official visit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Diarra discussed his Georgia visit and what stands out right now about Indiana and Texas A&M. Georgia: “It went well. Coach [Tom] Crean and I have a really good relationship. He talked to me about his vision for me. The football game was great. I’ve never seen an atmosphere like that before. It was a great experience.” Indiana: “I have a great relationship with Coach [Archie] Miller. I’ve been in contact with them since the spring. They have a good program.” Texas A&M: “I also have a good relationship with Coach Buzz [Williams]. I feel like there is an opportunity for me to go in and play right away. I like the playing style.”

RIVALS' REACTION