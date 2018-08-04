Four-star James Bouknight makes most of limited summer
LAS VEGAS – Despite an injury that sidelined him for much of his senior summer, James Bouknight went to work in July. While the four-star was not yet fully recovered, he still boosted his stock and displayed valuable traits on the hardwood.
“I am just excited to be back and get onto the floor,” he said. “I wasn’t even 100-percent yet at Peach Jam and I don’t even feel 100-percent yet.”
Indiana, UConn and Maryland are the latest programs to offer, while others such as Miami, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Oregon have continued to pursue.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Indiana: “I am excited to get an offer from any school to be able to play basketball but I was my excited about getting that one. They think that I fit their playing style well. We had a kid with PSA (Cardinals), Jake (Forrester), I talk to him about them and he says that he likes it there a lot. He is definitely getting stronger there and he says it has been a great experience so far.“
UConn: “I was definitely excited to get that offer. I first got the offer from the old staff and Kevin Ollie, but I am really interested in them. I think they have a great history and they are going to be right back on the map.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Bouknight's recruitment has blossomed with offers from some of the best East Coast programs, which might cause him play the process out a little longer than others.
“I haven’t set any plans yet for my decision. I am just keeping things wide open,” he said before discussing what he wants in a future home. “A school that I will play at in the freshman year, a place with good coaching and a staff that will help me get me to the next level.”
Why the uptick in Bouknight’s recruitment? Basketball programs are in constant need of tough-minded shot makers and Bouknight fits that bill.
Look for many others to become involved in the coming weeks, though it does seem at this point as if UConn and Indiana are in the best spot for his signature.