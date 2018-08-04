LAS VEGAS – Despite an injury that sidelined him for much of his senior summer, James Bouknight went to work in July. While the four-star was not yet fully recovered, he still boosted his stock and displayed valuable traits on the hardwood. “I am just excited to be back and get onto the floor,” he said. “I wasn’t even 100-percent yet at Peach Jam and I don’t even feel 100-percent yet.” Indiana, UConn and Maryland are the latest programs to offer, while others such as Miami, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Oregon have continued to pursue.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Indiana: “I am excited to get an offer from any school to be able to play basketball but I was my excited about getting that one. They think that I fit their playing style well. We had a kid with PSA (Cardinals), Jake (Forrester), I talk to him about them and he says that he likes it there a lot. He is definitely getting stronger there and he says it has been a great experience so far.“ UConn: “I was definitely excited to get that offer. I first got the offer from the old staff and Kevin Ollie, but I am really interested in them. I think they have a great history and they are going to be right back on the map.”

RIVALS' REACTION