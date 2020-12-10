NYCHoops - Four-star G Kyle Cuffe Jr. talks finalists, previews decision

Four-star guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. feels his recruitment winding down. He’s narrowed his list to just four schools and set a Dec. 19 announcement date. At this point, all that’s left to do is settle on a school and share his choice with the world.

Cuffe, who plays for the powerhouse PSA Cardinals grassroots organization and New Jersey's Blair Academy, will select either St. John's, Kansas, Kansas State or Georgia. And while the Rivals150 member has only visited St. John’s, he says his lack of in-person experience with the other campuses won’t impact his decision.

"I know what every college has to offer,” Cuffe said on Tuesday, “I know what I want in a school, so I don’t even feel like I need to see the schools to know where I need to go. I know all these places and I know where I fit in without having to actually go there.

Whether or not Cuffe already knows where he’s headed is anyone’s guess. What he will share, however, is the criteria he’s using when making the choice. When asked about the most important factor to his decision, the class-of-2022 star begins to discuss the bigger picture and the long-term future.

“Basically, how it’s going to help me in the long run.” he said. “I’m not talking about just basketball, either. I’m talking about networking and things. I want a place that I’ll be able to come back to and help me find a job or something like that.

Below, Cuffe discusses each of the four programs still in the running to land his commitment on Dec. 19.