Four-star Brandon Gardner commits to St. John's

Early Monday morning, 2023 four-star forward Brandon Gardner announced his commitment to St. John’s . He chose the Red Storm over Auburn , Georgetown and LSU .

Why St. John’s? “It’s about the fit, it isn’t about the name. It’s about how they’ll use you and where you’re wanted. Go where you’re wanted and where you’re loved because this is a life-changing event, you know?”

The staff’s pitch: “I’m a game-changer in the Big East. The Big East doesn’t have a lot of players like me that can block shots, dunk on people and shoot the three sometimes, things like that.”

St. John’s plan for Gardner: “They’ll use me as a lob threat. They play fast and I’m a fast-paced player. I’ll be blocking shots, getting dunks in transition, screen and roll, screen and pop, exploit mismatches, and play defense”

Gardner’s relationship with the staff: “It’s like a family for real. That’s really why I chose St. John’s over all over these schools. We talk all of the time, we can talk about anything. I really mess with those guys.”