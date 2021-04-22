Former Mt. St. Michael star heads to Horizon League
Last season Bryant had a terrific season going 15-7 with 5 scorers averaging double figures. Their second leading scorer was an All-Catholic League selection for Mount St. Michael in the Bronx. In ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news