NYCHoops - Former Brentwood star heads to NCAA tourny

The all-time leading scorer at Brentwood High School and three-time first team All Long Island guard will be playing in March. Michael Almonacy, who broke Mitch Kupchaks scoring record after winning Suffolk County player of the year as a Junior, helped lead Appalachian State to their first tournament appearance since 2000.

While he was a star in high school, he originally went to Stony Brook for two seasons playing in 51 games before entering the transfer portal. He ended up at D2 Southern New Hampshire where he was able to finish second on the team in scoring 15.6 points a game and an impressive 43% from 3. When the season he finished, and he graduated he was offered by Appalachian State where he would play his final season.

Almonacy has been the Mountaineers third leading scorer and their top option off the bench all season. Appalachian State who finished 7-8 in the conference losing 6 of their last seven were not the favorites headed into the conference tournament. During the season Almonacy who came off the bench was thrusted into the starting lineup for tournament a move that would pay off immensely as he was announced the MVP of the game. He finished with a Career high 32 points in their championship victory over Georgia State.

The Senior was terrific all tournament averaging almost 22 points a game, 4 assists and 6.5 rebounds. His night will go down in the record books as he was able to set the Sun Belt tournament record with 20 3 pointers. Brentwood nation should be proud to watch Almonacy finish his career in style on national television.



