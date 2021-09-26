Former “A” league standout earns 1st D1 offer
The Loomis Chaffee basketball program in Connecticut has taken in players from all over the country and done a terrific job sending them off to college programs. While our focus is on New York we s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news