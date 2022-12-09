MINEOLA, NY - Last night we got a chance to check out the NSCHSAA powerhouse Chaminade Flyers take on one of Suffolk’s best in Kings Park who they pummeled, 8- - 64. We learned before the game 6’7” F PJ Kellechan ‘23 a Scranton commit had suffered a medical issue in practice and was immediately sent to the hospital. The good news is the trainer, staff and former Head Coach Bob Paul acted immediately. Luckily, he’s home and feeling better plus told us he’ll be watching every second of the game.

This game started with tremendous pace as the Flyers got a quick bucket, Kings Park hit a three which was answered right back with a three by 6’2” SG Antoni Vlogianitis ‘23. He connected on another three when 6’2” G Matt Garside ‘23 finished a tough layup. The Union College commit got called for a charge but then finished a big and1 to get Kings Park going. They traded baskets back and forth as the pace quickened, then after a timeout Chaminade led 13-12 with 3:48 left in the 1st.

The Flyers had 6’4” Brad Wyckoff ‘23 running the offense as he found Vlogianitis for a bucket, Garside knocked down a shot then Wyckoff finished a tough inside hoop. KP responded with a three, but Wyckoff again found an easy deuce to give the Flyers a 19-16 lead after 1.

Kings Park finished a put back, Wyckoff got a dribble hand off where he finished through a defender then pretended to get back and stole inbound for a layup. Garside nailed a bomb, Vlogianitis connected on a corner three, Wyckoff tapped in an offensive rebound and Vlogianitis hit a jumper. Garside got a quick five, but Chaminade answered every bucket and pushed the lead to 41-28 to end the 2nd quarter.

KP showed fight as Garside scored with a defender all over him then got an offensive put back, but the Flyers remained hot. Wyckoff hit two free throws to get the lead to 13 but Kings Park got a three to fall to cut it to 48-38 with 4:11 to go. Each team traded blows, but Chaminade then went on a 8-2 run to finish out the third and now lead 63-45.

Garside once again drilled a long contested three, plus found a teammate for one when 5’11” SG Dave DeBusschere ‘23 burrier a wide open three. He finished a layup off a cut, Garside made a pair of free throws, but DeBusschere hit another three. KP never quit but just couldn’t get back in it as Chaminade pulled away and finished off a nice victory.

The kids dedicated this victory to their teammate, and we wish him a speedy recovery. DeBusschere lead Chaminade with 24 points, Vlogianitis had 17 of his 19 on the first half and Wyckoff played remarkable finishing with a triple double 12,11 and 10. While the Flyers were spectacular Garside was tremendous on the other end with all the attention on him and finished with a game high 31. Expect both these excellent programs to represent their leagues in the title game.



