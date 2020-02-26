Flyers building for beyond this season
The Dayton Flyers have climbed to fourth in the AP Top 25 and have won 17 games in a row to improve to 26-2 overall. They've become the talk of college basketball this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news