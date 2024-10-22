Floyd Outlasts Hills East

William Floyd got off to a nice 7-0 run as some of the Thunderbirds piled into the facility as the game began. Hills East got their starters in and quickly erased the lead. The teams battled back and forth as they found themselves tied 31-31 with 3:40 remaining in the first half. They each got a little cold down the stretch as they were tied 33-33 as the halftime buzzer went off.

The top two teams in Suffolk County faced off on Sunday at the Fieldhouse Sports Complex. William Floyd the surprise of Section XI last season took on Half Hollow Hills HS East, who looks ready to make another deep playoff run. We will break down the semifinal matchup and give you some highlights.

These squads both looked locked in as this seems like chapter one of a long rivalry this season. We fast forward to William Floyd taking a 53-51 lead when 6’0” PG Brandon Varlack (Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ’25) hit two free throws. Floyd got a layup, East missed and 5’9” PG Jermaine King (William Floyd HS, NY ’25) canned a triple. Thunderbirds turned it over, 6’5” W Juwan Smith (William Floyd HS, NY ’25) threw down a huge slam. Hills East scored back-to-back hoops before King connected on another deep three.

Hills missed a jumper, William Floyd hit a three, East turned it over, King scored but 6’7” F Jordan Cador( Half Hollow Hills HS East, NY ’25) finished an inside bucket. Colonials scored. Hills East answered as they cut the lead to 70-62 with under two minutes left. Floyd's big man hit free throws, Varlack scored quickly, King made two free throws, and Hills came up empty. Colonials made two free throws; East answered quickly but at that time it was too late as William Floyd won 76-66.

We were impressed with both squads especially being this early in the year. William Floyd should be one of the top teams again and got huge games from King and Smith. They are arguably the best combo in Section XI but Varlack and Cador aren’t too far behind. This matchup might end up being the battle for all of Suffolk when it’s all said and done but round 1 goes to Floyd.