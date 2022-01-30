Five-star Ian Jackson talks Kentucky, UConn, FSU, K-State

College coaches all over the country are taking notice of Jackson’s game and his offer list is set to grow quickly because of it. Rivals.com recently caught up with the five-star guard to discuss where things stand on the recruiting front.

One of the top class-of-2024 prospects in the country, Ian Jackson has spent his sophomore season making the case to improve on his already-lofty No.12 ranking. He’s impressed everywhere he’s played this year and seems like a near-lock to lids into the top when the rankings refresh.

ON PARTS OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE

“I’m trying to get my jumper more consistent and trying to get my handle even better. I got to be a better defender this year. I think I picked that up at USA cap. Theft taught me defense is how you stay on the court, so I started locking up.”

ON THE ENTIRE UCONN STAFF WATCHING HIM IN A RECENT GAME

“I didn’t even notice at first. Then somebody told me they were there watching. I looked over and saw them.”

ON UCONN

“I have had a few talks with them already. I like the program. It’s a winning program and I like that. I like that it’s out east, where I’m from.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT HAVE ALREADY PRIORITIZED HIM

“I’ve had a few conversations with [Kentucky assistant] Orlando Antigua. I talk to Florida State a lot. I talk to Kansas State. And then just schools from my area.”

ON K-STATE

“[Assistant] Coach Shane Southwell is from The City, so he’s real familliar with me and talks to me. He knows my game and likes it.”

ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH KENTUCKY

“They told me they don’t offer this early, so they are going to continue to watch me over the years and see how I do.”

ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL

Kentucky or Florida State.

ON FSU’S STANDING AS A DREAM SCHOOL

”I actually picked up on them recently, when Scottie Barnes went there. He’s somebody I watched a lot in high school. When he went there, I saw how they played him in the offense and how he produced. They made him a lot better.”

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH FSU COACHES

“They say the same things Kentucky says, really. They’re looking to watch me develop and watch my game grow until next year.”