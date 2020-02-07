Five-star Dior Johnson commits to Syracuse
The top-rated guard in the 2022 class, Dior Johnson, made quick work of his college recruitment. The five-star guard committed to Syracuse on Friday evening, a week after taking an unofficial visit to the ACC program.
“I got a relationship with the whole staff. They have been recruiting me since the seventh grade. It felt like home,” Johnson said. “I know they’re going to let me play my game and my style”
Attending Mayfair High School in California, Johnson is a native of Saugerties, New York. The east coast native grew up less than a three-hour drive from the Syracuse campus. He had already picked up offers from Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Memphis, Oregon, and St. John’s.
“The dome is amazing,” Johnson said about his future home. “I will be able to bring players with me. I would also rather have my own legacy and beat the blue bloods than play with them.”
Johnson is nothing short of an impressive guard prospect that has already drawn a tremendous following. Sharing a strong connection with LeBron James and playing alongside Bronny James on the travel circuit, Johnson boasts over 435,000 followers on Instagram. He brings an entertaining brand of basketball to the floor along with a brashness to him that allows for him to overcome those much older than him.
A 6-foot-1 guard that is both a gifted playmaker and scorer, Johnson is the highest rated member of the 2022 class to commit. He also becomes Syracuse’s first five-star commitment since Chris McCullough in 2014.