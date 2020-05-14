First offer for New York City forward
Let us just hit the reset button on basketball this season because of the shorten season one Queens native is thinking about reclassifying.This week, 6’6” Cherif Diarra (John Bowne HS NY ’20) recei...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news