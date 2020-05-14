News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 22:47:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

First offer for New York City forward

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

Let us just hit the reset button on basketball this season because of the shorten season one Queens native is thinking about reclassifying.This week, 6’6” Cherif Diarra (John Bowne HS NY ’20) recei...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}