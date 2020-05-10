First offer for Brooklyn frosh
This spring/summer, a rising sophomore forward did not get a chance to shine on the road with his NIKE EYBL New York Lightning team but was still able to secure his first offer. This week, 6’6” SF ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news