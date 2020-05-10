News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

First offer for Brooklyn frosh

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

This spring/summer, a rising sophomore forward did not get a chance to shine on the road with his NIKE EYBL New York Lightning team but was still able to secure his first offer. This week, 6’6” SF ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}