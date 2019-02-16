First D-I offer for Rochester guard
It wasn't that long ago that 6'4" guard Kidtrell Blocker (Bishop Kearney '20) was just another basketball player in Rochester looking and hoping to make a name for himself.Prior to this season Bloc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news