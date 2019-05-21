Class of 2020 three-star guard R.J. Davis finished with 18 points, five assists, and two rebounds in a 70-68 loss to PSA Cardinals 17u and 30 points, two assists, and four rebounds at the first EYBL session in Atlanta. He made seven of his eight 3-point attempts in the two games.

TheHoosier.com has a breakdown of his performance in the video below.