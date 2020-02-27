For the first time in the history of the New York State basketball championships, the Federation Tournament of Champions will be held in New York City. From March 27 through March 29, 2020, thousands of parents, students, and basketball enthusiasts will come together at Fordham University in the Bronx to celebrate their passion for high school hoops and watch the state’s best girls and boys basketball teams battle it out for the state championship title.

The Tournament of Champions brings together the girls and boys basketball championship teams from each of the four high school athletic associations in New York State – New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA), and the New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS). This March, 23 championship teams featuring New York’s top Division I prospects across 3 classifications will battle for the state title and bragging rights as the best team in New York State. This year’s tournament is presented by Nike.

GO TO: http://nysfederationtournament.com/ FOR MORE INFORMATION

LOCATION: Rose Hill Gymnasium | 441 E Fordham Rd, The Bronx, NY 10458 |