BAYSIDE, NY – The semifinal rounds Tony Jones ' EYAC Invitational got underway on Friday evening at Marie Curie JHS with two games that featured Public School vs Catholic School teams. In both games, the winning team was primarily sparked by the efforts of one player.

The action was frenetic as both squads tried to secure the momentum. Khaleel Mitchell '24 kept the fire lit for NYC Finest with acuate perimeter shots while Marist bound Josh Pascarelli countered for the St. Francis Terriers. Offensive assistance by Tyler Mitchell pushed the Terriers ahead, 33 – 24 at the half.

The NYC Finest, a team comprised of players from John Bowne HS, tried to battle back in the second half as Christopher Judge '24 put up second half three pointers but their deficit was swelling up well into double digits. Pascarelli along with teammate Verve Anthony put the proverbial nail in NYC Finest’s coffin as Catholic school cruised to a 23-point win.

Pascarelli led St. Francis Prep with 25 points. Mitchell was high man for NYC Finest with 17 points.