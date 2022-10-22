EYAC Invitational playoff Explosions
BAYSIDE, NY – The semifinal rounds Tony Jones' EYAC Invitational got underway on Friday evening at Marie Curie JHS with two games that featured Public School vs Catholic School teams. In both games, the winning team was primarily sparked by the efforts of one player.
St. Francis Prep Unravels NYC Finest, 63 – 40
The action was frenetic as both squads tried to secure the momentum. Khaleel Mitchell '24 kept the fire lit for NYC Finest with acuate perimeter shots while Marist bound Josh Pascarelli countered for the St. Francis Terriers. Offensive assistance by Tyler Mitchell pushed the Terriers ahead, 33 – 24 at the half.
The NYC Finest, a team comprised of players from John Bowne HS, tried to battle back in the second half as Christopher Judge '24 put up second half three pointers but their deficit was swelling up well into double digits. Pascarelli along with teammate Verve Anthony put the proverbial nail in NYC Finest’s coffin as Catholic school cruised to a 23-point win.
Pascarelli led St. Francis Prep with 25 points. Mitchell was high man for NYC Finest with 17 points.
Holy Cross Surpasses Elmont, 53 – 47
A track meet from the get-go, Elmont seized an early advantage sparked by the play of Qirrell Frias ’23 and Cassius Moore. With three minutes left in the first half, the Nassau county squad eventually took a 33 – 21 lead into the second half.
Basketball is a game of runs and Holy Cross ran the second half with Tyler Castro '23 leading the way with help from Josh Malcolm. The senior went on a tear on both ends of the court and gave Holy Cross a two-point lead 3:47 left in regulation.
At the 2-minute mark, Holy Cross still led. The roles were reversed, and Elmont was trying valiantly to retake the lead, but it would be too little too late. Castro paced Holy Cross with 17 points with Moore netting 15 points for Elmont.