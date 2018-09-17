BAYSIDE, NY – The first all high school team tournament got underway on Monday with three competitive games at the Marie Curie Middle School as part of the EYAC/Beacon 158 Back-to-School Classic . Two of the three game pit catholic school teams against public school players.

After losing to St. Francis Prep in the semifinal round of the last season’s playoffs, beating the Terriers in the opening game carried even more significance. Stevenson jumped out to a 16 – 8 advantage in the first half primarily behind scoring from Kaden Norton and Rayshawn Clemente ‘20.

St. Francis Prep made a run led by aggressive offense for A.J. Lopez ‘20 and Justin Hendrick ‘19, trimming Stevenson’s lead to three points midway through the half. A 7 – 0 run by the public school pushed the point spread back to double digits resulting in the Terriers left to grapple with a 38 – 23 deficit to begin the second half.

Todd Rochelle and Evan Sirackis ‘19 joined Hendrick on St. Francis Prep’s offensive front in an attempt to make yet another run at the lead. The Terriers did manage to cut into Stevenson lead with 7:30 left to play and a Lopez 3-ball finally tied the game at 51 with less than a minute left on the clock. Jaybriel Lopez ‘19 (no relation), who had been effective all game from Stevenson would settle the score drawing a foul with 24.5 seconds left to play. The senior went 1 for 2 from the charity stripe but it would be enough for the win. Lopez paced Stevenson with 18 points with Norton and Clemente chipping in 10 points and 6 points. Hendrick was the high scorer for St. Francis Prep with a game high 25 points.