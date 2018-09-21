BAYSIDE, NY – As high school players and teams continue to work out the rough edges during the preseason, Friday’s EYAC/Beacon Back-to-School 2K18 Classic showed that some teams edges are still jagged while others just need a light to medium sanding.

The opening game of the evening featured players from the Eagle Academy Eagles versus Brooklyn Law & Tech Jets in a classic Class AA versus Class A contest. The Lions struck first as DaMarco Watson ‘20 and Mike Cordero ‘20 scored quickly but lead guard Davonte Cook ‘19 along with Shahid Burke ‘19 tied the game at 6 early in the half.

The Eagle Academy players consistently held the Brooklyn Law players at bay throughout the first half sparked by offense from Joel Simpson ‘19 and Edwin Santiago ‘21. The Jets were always in striking range and briefly took a 4-point advantage as lefty sharpshooter Jose Pena ‘19 attacked from the perimeter with Cooke going hard to the hole.

The Eagles recovered as the half ended and led 29 – 27 as the second half began and increased its lead to 9 points with 11:30 left in regulation. Cook went into hyper-drive and a 9 – 2 run by the Brooklyn Law players knotted the game at 45 as Isaiah Folk ‘22 powered his way to the rim. As regulation end the game was still tied at 55 but clutch play by Watson and Cordero sealed the deal, shutting down the Brooklyn Class A school players in overtime.

Watson led the Eagle Academy players with 12 points with Cordero adding 11 points. Cook scored a game high 22 points for the Jets.