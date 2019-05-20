OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — The best candidate for the NYIT men's basketball head coaching position turned out to already be with the program.

Evan Conti, who finished last season as the interim head coach, has been selected as the permanent leader for the program, director of athletics Dan Vélez announced Thursday.

Conti, a former standout guard at Quinnipiac, who has professional playing experience in Israel, had joined the NYIT men's basketball staff as an assistant coach before the 2018-19 season.

"I am excited about the future of New York Tech Basketball," Vélez said. "Evan brings a passion for the game and a work ethic that will propel our program forward. His experience as a collegiate player and as a professional will be instrumental in the growth of our basketball program.

"As we conducted this search and interviewed candidates from all levels of basketball, Evan rose to the top. We are thrilled he will be taking the reins of our basketball program."

Conti had been appointed interim head coach on Feb. 23, 2019. He coached two games and earned his first collegiate head coaching victory against LIU Post in the season finale.

Conti's résumé includes playing in 121 career games as a guard over four seasons at Division I Quinnipiac, then playing professionally for three Israeli clubs — Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Hapoel Afula and Hapoel Migdal Haemek.

He averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as senior with Quinnipiac in 2014-15. That included a 26-point performance against Niagara.

The 6-foot-3 Conti's 1,120 career points at Holy Cross High School in Queens rank fifth all time.

"NYIT is a university with a prestigious tradition of success both academically and athletically," Conti said. "I am extremely proud and humbled to become part of its impressive legacy. I would like to thank Dan Vélez, Danny Hagenlocher and the entire athletic department for believing in me. The team has been incredibly supportive. I want to thank them for trusting me with their development on and off the court. I look forward to the seasons to come as we work toward building a basketball culture and program of which we are proud."

Said Vélez: "I truly believe, in a short amount of time, Evan will lead our Tech men's basketball program to East Coast Conference championships and to becoming a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament. I am confident Evan will win with class and integrity. Above all, he will ensure our men's basketball student-athletes reach their full academic potential."