Elmont Earns Late Win Over Roslyn

ROSLYN, NY -The competition in Nassau is picking up steam during league play, and a few teams are starting to pull away from the rest. We have seen a ton of parody in our Long Island rankings, and this game had big implications for a spot in the top ten. Roslyn was the home squad; they are currently ranked 9th for the first time. Elmont is a team right now on the cusp of getting back in for some time.
Elmont started on fire with pressure and a tough zone. They were up 8-0 forcing a timeout from Roslyn who finally scored after they settled down but 5’10” PG Khalil Muhammed (Elmont HS, NY ‘25 )broke down the defense for two. The Bulldogs missed, and Muhammed found a teammate for two. Roslyn knocked down a three, and they traded baskets. Muhammed scored inside again for Elmont.
The Spartans led 18-7 after the first, Rosyln scored, turned over Elmont, got another inside hoop, and then got another stop. They missed two free throws, and Elmont threw it away.
6’3” G Zach Kuppersmith (Roslyn HS, NY ‘25 ) converted an and1. Spartans missed and Kuppersmith scored again. Roslyn forced an Elmont timeout after a 9-0 run and only trailed by two points.
We saw the Bulldogs fans screaming as Elmont lost the ball. Kuppersmith made two free throws after drawing a foul. The Spartans finally scored but they let 6'0” PG Jake Kenyon (Roslyn HS, NY ‘25 )get a hoop. He found their big on the next play, and Elmont scored inside. Kenyon answered but Roslyn fouled the Spartans. They made 1/2, the Bulldogs got fouled shooting a three. Roslyn made all of them but let Muhammed score late to end the half.
The Bulldogs claimed a 27-25 lead at the half after a slow and sloppy start. They scored first, and Elmont hit a three. Rosyln knocked down a triple, and the Spartans missed with Kenyon scoring inside. Elmont blew some chances, Kenyon hit a floater, Spartans scored, Roslyn turned it over then had some silly fouls. The Spartans went 3/4 plus added another hoop before giving up three straight baskets to Kuppersmith. Muhammad stopped the bleeding going 1/2 at the line. Then Roslyn threw up a heave at the buzzer that went in as the crow roared.
Roslyn took a 45-35 lead into the fourth quarter, Muhammed opened with a bucket, but Bulldogs missed. 5’10” SG Kayden Cyrus (Elmont HS, NY ‘26) went 1/2 after drawing a foul. Bulldogs turned it over, Elmont scored, Roslyn missed, and Muhammed got through the defense for two. Then Kuppersmith scored for Roslyn. Elmont converted a big and1, and Kenyon scored after a timeout. Cyrus hit a huge three and Roslyn made 1/2 free throws.
The Spartans got called for a trip, Kenyon scored, and Cyrus drilled a three. Roslyn got called for a walk and Elmont made them pay. Kenyon got free for a quick two, and Elmont called timeout with the game tied 54-54. They had a shot to take the lead with 34 seconds remaining. Cyrus, who probably wasn’t even on the scouting report, stepped up and hit another massive three to give them a three-point advantage. The Bulldogs missed, and Elmont didn’t make either free throw. Roslyn called timeout but threw it away.
Elmont got fouled, made the first, and calmly sank the second. They let Roslyn chuck a bomb, but it didn’t go in the buzzer went off. The Spartans earned a 59-54 league win and had huge moments from their bench.
Muhammed had a great game with 11 points while Cyrus had all of his 10 key points in the second half for Elmont when they needed it. Kuppersmith was impressed with a game-high of 15 points while Kenyon backed him up with 14 points. This should be just part one of a series that could include up to two more times. We loved the first game and expect these two terrific programs to be big-time threats to come playoff time.