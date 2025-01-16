Elmont Earns Late Win Over Roslyn

ROSLYN, NY -The competition in Nassau is picking up steam during league play, and a few teams are starting to pull away from the rest. We have seen a ton of parody in our Long Island rankings, and this game had big implications for a spot in the top ten. Roslyn was the home squad; they are currently ranked 9th for the first time. Elmont is a team right now on the cusp of getting back in for some time.

Elmont started on fire with pressure and a tough zone. They were up 8-0 forcing a timeout from Roslyn who finally scored after they settled down but 5’10” PG Khalil Muhammed (Elmont HS, NY ‘25 )broke down the defense for two. The Bulldogs missed, and Muhammed found a teammate for two. Roslyn knocked down a three, and they traded baskets. Muhammed scored inside again for Elmont.

The Spartans led 18-7 after the first, Rosyln scored, turned over Elmont, got another inside hoop, and then got another stop. They missed two free throws, and Elmont threw it away.

6’3” G Zach Kuppersmith (Roslyn HS, NY ‘25 ) converted an and1. Spartans missed and Kuppersmith scored again. Roslyn forced an Elmont timeout after a 9-0 run and only trailed by two points.

We saw the Bulldogs fans screaming as Elmont lost the ball. Kuppersmith made two free throws after drawing a foul. The Spartans finally scored but they let 6'0” PG Jake Kenyon (Roslyn HS, NY ‘25 )get a hoop. He found their big on the next play, and Elmont scored inside. Kenyon answered but Roslyn fouled the Spartans. They made 1/2, the Bulldogs got fouled shooting a three. Roslyn made all of them but let Muhammed score late to end the half.