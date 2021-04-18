East High guard picks up offers
East High Eagles Guard Clinique Jackson ’21 had a very good year as he led the team to a Section V Championship over the HFL Cougars. He averaged 14.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. At 6’1”, J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news