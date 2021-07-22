East High Guard Goes JUCO

East High School Guard Clinique Jackson ’21 has improved tremendously as a player since winning the 2021 Section V Championship over the Honeoye Falls Lima Cougars during the COVID-19 Season. At 6’1”, Jackson is a fast type of guard who can get up and down the floor. He does everything right, from running the floor, to creating plays, and making shots.

Jackson says he has been getting into the gym and playing nothing but basketball and going hard in the weight room lifting weights. He is athletic enough to play college, but he will need to bulk up giving his short height. Still, this has not stopped him from improving each and every day, as he has the drive and work ethic to succeed at the next level. “I’ve been playing nothing but basketball,” he said. “I’ve been in the weight room working out and working on my craft.”

He also says that he has improved on his ability to knock down shots and handle the ball efficiently. He is dominantly left-handed when dribbling the basketball, and needed to improve using his other hand which isn’t as strong as his left. Jackson is a fighter and a worker who is always improving on both his strengths and areas of growth. Also, he has a strong basketball i.q., leader on the court. “I’ve been working on all of my skills,” he said. “I’ve been working on my handling, my shooting, and the ability to use my right hand more.”

Jackson previously received offers from Jamestown Community College, Rhode Island, and Genesee Community College. He has made the decision to attend Jamestown Community College where he can gain experience playing JUCO Ball, so once he is ready to play at a four-year college, he will be able to transfer with the leadership necessary to achieve success.



