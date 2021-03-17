NYCHoops - Earl Monroe New Renaissance School Opens in NYC

New York City welcomes into the Bronx community the Earl Monroe New Renaissance School. The charter co-ed school is a tuition-free high school which will offer a unique, innovative, and hands-on learning environment with two teachers in every classroom.

This will be the first public school in the country to specialize entirely around the global game of basketball. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to pursue their passions may it be in coaching, business, law, broadcast media, marketing, venture capital, design, personal representation, finance, print journalism, communications, digital media, facilities, sports psychology, kinesiology, analytics, and communications. The school aims to create not only basketball opportunities but also life changing educational opportunities.

The school will temporarily be in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx and move to their new home which is in the process of being built in Mott Haven section of the South Bronx. The first group of students 110 will be selected through a lottery selection process. The school will select only 9th graders and each year they will add a new grade level. The 10th grade 2022 enrollment 220, 11th grade 2023 enrollment 330, and 12th grade 2024 enrollment 440.

Classes begin September 2021 to register for the lottery on EarlMonroeSchool.org website. Right now, the school’s founder and board president Dan Klores and Dr. Kern Mojica are leading a nationwide search for faculty and staff members to fill the 60 plus available positions.

The school’s facilities will be wired with contemporary spaces built to promote an enriched learning environment. This includes several prominent areas designed pro bono by renowned Tony Award-winning architect David Rockwell, including a 10,000 square foot, 350 plus capacity amenity filled gymnasium.

Students will be inspired by the most recognizable and respected role models from the basketball professional world Michele Roberts (Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association), Mark Tatum (Deputy Commissioner of the NBA), Vasu Kulkarni (Venture Capital), Marv Albert (Broadcast Media), JohnBull Okpara (Finance), Mike Anderson (St. John’s Head coach), Jackie MacMullan (print journalism), and Rich Paul (Founder of Klutch Sports Group) with NBA commissioner David Stern is a founding trustee in memoriam.

The school’s namesake Earl “The Pearl” Monroe lit-up Madison Square Garden with his playmaking prowess as a New York Knick. The Pearl led the Knicks to their last championship season in 1973. He is a member of the National Basketball Hall of Fame, and one of the top 60 players in NBA history. Monroe’s legacy will now extend beyond the hardwood with education.



