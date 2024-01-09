This past weekend, Christ the King HS hosted the 2nd Annual Nike Swoosh Classic. The gym was packed as fans worked their way through the brutal weather to attend the event. In game 1 James Monroe HS (NY) handled a tough Arts & Design HS and then the ladies did their thing in games 2 and 3. In this article, we will break down the battle for first place in the PSAL between Eagle Academy Brooklyn against South Shore HS. In the first quarter you could really see the teams trying to feel each other out and before you really knew it the first was done. While a few shots fell for the teams, the play was very sloppy offensively and the defense was really picking it up. Eagle Brooklyn led Southshore 10-8 after getting a ton of stops and a few timely buckets.

The Vikings had a 15-12 lead with just under 5 minutes left after a huge 7-2 run, but answered with a huge three. South Shore's 6’3” PG Jago Robinson (South Shore HS, NY '24) knocked down a three for the Vikings. Eagle Brooklyn's 6’7” F Mangok Lok (Eagle Brooklyn HS, NY ‘25) scored inside, the Eagle's scored after a miss and then Lok got a steal then slammed it home. Robinson got a bucket, and the Eagle's missed. South Shore converted a free throw got a steal for two but gave up another triple. Eagle Brooklyn's 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Brooklyn HS, NY ‘24) drew a foul, and made both. The Vikings missed, Sanders got fouled again. He went 1/2 from the line and then the Vikings got fouled and made 1/2. The buzzer sounded as Eagle Brooklyn took a slight 27-24 into halftime. We wanted to take a second to address the amazing environment created at Christ the King between the crowd, the DJ, the players and even the announcer very impressive. Sanders converted a big and1 to start the third, the Vikings missed. Lok scored inside, and Southshore converted two free throws but 6’7” F Jeremaih "JoJo" Jacobs (Eagle Brooklyn HS, NY ‘25) finished a nice inside basket. Vikings missed, with Sanders finishing a massive and1. Jacobs scored after South Shore missed but the Vikings knocked down a three.