The Eagles Academy Brooklyn HS won the borough and entered the PSAL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AAAA bracket. They took on the No. 8 seed Construction HS on Thursday night at the Eagle’s nest. We will break down this one for you. Eagle got an and1 to start the game from 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Academy BK HS, NY ’24). The Red Hawks answered with a bucket, and Sanders hit a deep three. Then 6’7” F Jeremiah " JoJo" Jacobs (Eagle Academy BK HS, NY ’25) had an offensive putback off a miss. Construction scored inside, and Sanders added two more. The Red Hawks scored after missing free throws but Jacobs broke free for two for the Eagles once again. The Eagles stole the ball for a slam. Red Hawk 5’10” PG Darnell “Bam" Childs (Construction HS, NY ’24) drilled a pull up then got fouled as he banked in a three but he missed the free throw. Jacobs scored inside, the Red Hawks got a quick basket but Jacob drew a foul and went 1/2 from the line.

The Eagle’s led 17-13 and started the quarter with a lob. Construction missed, and 6’1” SG Eddie Munyak (Eagle Academy BK HS, NY ’24) made all three free throws after getting hit. Red Hawks scored on back-to-back plays but Sanders converted another and1. Construction turned it over, and Munyak drilled a three. Red Hawks converted an and1, Sanders hit a deep three and Construction went 1/2 from the line. Childs buried a three, the Eagle’s converted another and1. Red Hawks turned it over, Sanders scored but when Construction got a basket the refs blew a tech on Childs who was very upset. Munyak calmly sank both, Childs missed then got the steal and drew a foul. This caused the Eagle’s to over react and get themselves called for a tech. Construction made their free throws, the Eagle’s hit a three, and Red Hawks split at the line. The Eagles connected on another triple but Construction’s big was able to score. Childs split the line after the Eagle missed. Jacobs scored off a miss, and Construction turned it over. Sanders finished a layup and the Red Hawks answered before the half. The Eagle’s now took a solid 48-34 into halftime and looked to close it out early in the third quarter. Sanders had 18-points, 10 rebounds and a bunch of assists as he looked like a lock for a triple double while Childs impressed with 15-points. Sanders went 1/2 from the line, Childs knocked down a three, and the Eagle’s responded with a triple. The Red Hawks missed and Jacobs finished for another tough inside hoop. Construction missed, the Eagle scored, and the Red Hawks scored after a time out. But Sanders had a big slam plus scored again on the next possession. The Red Hawks hit a shot, Munyak canned a three, and Construction turned it over. The Eagle’s hit another bomb beyond the arc and Childs blew by the Eagles for a lay up to end the third quarter.