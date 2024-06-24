NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out one of the more provocative games. Eagle Academy (Bronx) took on Eagle Academy 2(Brooklyn). After a quick start along with a relentless attack, Eagle Academy II established its dominance over its sister school en route to smooth sailing, 53 – 34 win.

BROOKLYN, NY – On Saturday, New York Public schools descended on Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center. They came to participate in the PSAL College Exposure Team Showcase .

Other than physical 6’8” Ismeal Rodriguez ’27 who often finished well around the rim, Eagle Academy did not have the firepower to compete which landed them in a 33- 17 deficit at the half.

The two-time defending champion Eagle Academy 2 bring back brings back some of the more interesting college prospects led by their 6’7” Jeremiah Jacobs '25. The rising senior averaged 10.1 ppg and 19.8 rebounds ppg last season.

Add in perimeter shots and backcourt work from poised playmaker guard 5’10”Jakeem Gibson ’25 and tough combo guard 6’0” Xavier Caesar ’26 and it was a shoe in for the Brooklyn squad. Eagle 2 head coach Kevin Hamilton’s strategy to play aggressive defense and cutting the size of the court was a unsung key to victory,

.