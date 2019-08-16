News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dunks & offers for high flying guard

Fxhlxg2mp4wvm7o6qxgu
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Known more maybe for his prowess for impressive dunks right now, that mindset is beginning to shift as 6'4" guard Kidtrell Blocker (Bishop Kearney '20) becomes more and more of an all-around weapon...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}